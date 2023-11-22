KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 23, 2023

Listen to KWSO for our Wisdom of the Elders Thanksgiving Marathon today until 8pm. From 8 until midnight will be Warm Springs Language, Culture & History hours.

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues but today you can have a day off to enjoy Thanksgiving with your family and friends.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is closed today. I H S Departments will be open normal hours tomorrow.

The Cottonwood Restaurant is having a Thanksgiving Buffet from noon to 8pm today.

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Bowling Tournament is today through Saturday at Lava Lanes in Bend. On Saturday, there will be Youth Bowling Tourney for ages 4 to 18. It’s a fun tournament and kids do not need experience to participate. The divisions are 6 and under, ages 7 & 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 14 and 15- to 18-year-olds. The top three scores in each division will be awarded a trophy. And, every bowler will receive a t-shirt and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bike or many other items. The Kid’s Tourney starts at 10am Saturday and should arrive early to get a bowling ball, shoes and lane assignment. Scholarships are available to cover the entry fee cost. Contact Sandra Greene at 541-325-1839 for more information.

Papalaxsimisha’s Youth Volleyball Camp is this Friday and Saturday at the Community Center. Registration is now closed. 4th thru 8th grade camp will be from 10am to noon and high school camp from 12:30 to 2:30.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is sponsoring a portrait photo shoot event for the Warm Springs community. Photos will be taken this Sunday and Monday from 10am to 4pm in the old elementary school gym. People are encouraged to wear their regalia, but can wear anything they fell represents their Native heritage. If you have any questions email Reina@wscat.org.

A presentation to learn about careers in clean energy will be held on Thursday, November 30th from 5:30-7pm at Madras High School. Employers will be present to discuss their hiring needs and how to get started in green careers. Energy Trust of Oregon, and partners will also be present to discuss how families can get heat pumps installed with no cash required. The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend to learn more. Childcare will be provided to all who pre-register. Food will be served and those wishing to participate in a discussion about electric vehicles will earn a $40 cash card.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 7th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

Sunday, December 3rd will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit.