KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 29, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today’s challenge is 30 push ups. Noon Hoops will count for double minutes too.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

On the senior lunch menu today – pork ribs with cranberry, apple and roasted carrots. They’ll be celebrating senior birthdays today.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Today in Madras High School sports action, boys’ wrestling will compete at the La Pine Novice Meet that starts at 4:00.

Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball is having a Fan Fest fundraiser this evening at 5:30 at Madras High School. The cost is $10 per adult, and K-12 students are free with paid adult admission. The night will include dinner for all fans, team introductions, fan contests, scrimmages and more.

There’s Adult Volleyball Wednesday evening from 6-8:00 at the Old Elementary Gym. For more information contact Edmund Francis.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are reminded that open enrollment documents are due tomorrow by 5:00 pm. Any submissions after his deadline will not be accepted. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is inviting community members to a kick-off meeting for a Housing Study & Needs Assessment project. They are seeking input, ideas and concerns regarding the housing needs on the reservation. It’s tomorrow at 5pm at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided.

A presentation to learn about careers in clean energy will be held tomorrow from 5:30-7pm at Madras High School. Employers will be present to discuss their hiring needs and how to get started in green careers. Energy Trust of Oregon, and partners will also be present to discuss how families can get heat pumps installed with no cash required. The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend to learn more. Childcare will be provided to all who PREREGISTER. Food will be served and those wishing to participate in a discussion about electric vehicles will earn a $40 cash card.

The December to Remember Round Dance will take place Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Friday night starts at 5:30 with a pipe ceremony and feast before the round dance. Saturday there will be a spaghetti feed at 6pm. Specials planned are Christmas sweater contest, war hoop contest, best ribbon skirt and shirt. They’ll have 50/50’s raffles, concessions and midnight lunch. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Sunday, December 3rd will be a tree lighting festival outside of Indian Head Casino. Events are from 6-8pm and include the tree lighting, Christmas carols, round dances, letter writing to Santa booth, a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, and holiday craft booths featuring local artists. They’ll have complimentary cookies, cupcakes, cocoa, Native tea and coffee. Interested vendors may pick up an application at Indian Head Casino or Tananwit Gift Shop.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is on Thursday, December 7th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

The annual Warm Springs Car Lights Parade will take place on Thursday, December 14th and the theme is Frosty’s Coming to Town. Parade line up starts at 5:00 at the old elementary school and the parade will start at 6.