KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 30, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation’s November Fitness Challenge continues and today you can play noon time Volleyball for double minutes.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams host Obsidian today. Games begin at 4:00. 7th grades games are played at the Community Center gym.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees are reminded that open enrollment documents are due by 5:00 today. Any submissions after his deadline will not be accepted. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is inviting community members to a kick-off meeting for a Housing Study & Needs Assessment project. They are seeking input, ideas and concerns regarding the housing needs on the reservation. It’s today at 5pm at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided.

A presentation to learn about careers in clean energy will be held this evening from 5:30-7pm at Madras High School. Employers will be present to discuss their hiring needs and how to get started in green careers. Energy Trust of Oregon, and partners will also be present to discuss how families can get heat pumps installed with no cash required. The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend to learn more. Childcare will be provided to all who PREREGISTER. Food will be served and those wishing to participate in a discussion about electric vehicles will earn a $40 cash card.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Listen to KWSO Friday night for live varsity basketball action for when the Lady Buffs host Astoria at the Madras Tourney. Tip off is at 7. The tourney continues on Saturday.

There will not be a Senior Lunch or deliveries tomorrow. They apologize for any inconvenience.

The Madras Holiday Market at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is this weekend. It will be open Friday from 10am until 5pm and on Saturday from 10 to 5.

The December to Remember Round Dance will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Friday night starts at 5:30 with a pipe ceremony and feast before the round dance. Saturday there will be a spaghetti feed at 6pm. Specials planned are Christmas sweater contest, war hoop contest, best ribbon skirt and shirt. They’ll have 50/50’s raffles, concessions and midnight lunch. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

A Natives in Solidarity with Palestine March will happen Saturday at 1pm. The group will meet in the parking lot of Eagle Crossing Restaurant and go to the Deschutes River Bridge to offer healing songs over the waters to open up the peaceful protest and walk. They will walk to the campus area and share words, songs and prayer. For more information contact Colleta Macy.

Funeral Services for John Finch will take place Saturday at 11am at the Agency Longhouse. Drummers and Singers are requested for one seven. Burial will follow at Agency Cemetery.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is on Thursday, December 7th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.