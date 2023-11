The Simnasho Area Boil Water Notice has been lifted, effectively immediately.

The Environmental Protection Agency reviewed test results and agrees the notice can be cancelled.

Work on the Simnasho Lagoon phase 1 project revealed a need to stabilize a pipe, at the start of November. That meant the water had to be shut off.

Anytime water distribution is stopped – it is routine for a Boil Water notice to be issued. The notice was in place for just under 2 weeks.