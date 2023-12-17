KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 18, 2023

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays at noon at the Behavioral Health Center. Bring a lunch – light snacks & drinks are provided.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed for the installation of a new HVAC system starting today through January 31, 2024. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff will be working throughout the closure but the public will not be allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” will be extended through March 2nd.

It’s winter break for 509-J Schools. There’s no school for the next 2 weeks. Students will go back after the new year on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is this evening in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

People are invited to make a necklace for a Christmas gift with supplies provided today and tomorrow from 9 to 4 in the Prevention classroom at the old elementary school. A light lunch will be provided. For more information call Judy at 541-615-0115.

Simnasho’s 2nd annual Christmas Light Parade is tomorrow at 5:30. Anyone who wants to take part can meet up at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. There will be a snack after.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last-Minute Christmas Bazaar this Wednesday from 10am until 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is on Sunday, December 31st at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.