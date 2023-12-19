Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort Update

This week – regional media is picking up the story of the reopening of the Kah-Nee-Ta Village Hot Springs Resort in the summer of 2024.

Warm Springs Economic Development and Mt Hood Ski Bowl have been working to reopen the Kah-Nee-Ta Village for about two years. Warm Springs Tribal Council agreed to provide $4.5 million for the improvements to the Village, which closed along with the Resort’s Lodge in 2018. The Tribes also contributed one and a half million dollars to improve water and waste water infrastructure. Along the way – an additional three million dollars was needed to rebuild unforeseen infrastructure failures.

With infrastructure improvements done – attention turns to completing the renovation of the more than 60 year old property. Mt Hood Ski Bowl has been acting as the project manager for the renovation and rebuild without charging a management fee. Once the property is open – they will fund and manage all operations.

They expect to start advertising their employment opportunities in the months ahead. You can lean more at https://kahneeta.com/

There is an article about Kah-Nee-Ta in the most recent edition of the Spilyay Tymoo https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/121323-Spilyay-Tymoo.pdf

and you can hear the podcast version of KWSO’s Warm Springs Program this week on our sound cloud. https://kwso.org/2023/12/kah-nee-ta-hot-springs-resort-opening-summer-2024/