KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 20, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last-Minute Christmas Bazaar today from 10am until 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Today in Madras High School sports action, girls wrestling is hosting the Lady White Buffalo Classic. It starts at 10am.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held Wednesdays at noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Senior Meals are cancelled this week but there will be the Senior Christmas Dinner tomorrow (Thursday) at the Agency Longhouse at noon. Also – all Warm Springs Tribal Elders 60 years and older can pick up their Christmas Food Box at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center today starting at 8:30am. If you have questions, call 541-553-3313.

.Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is on Sunday, December 31st at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more information.

The Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is Wednesday thru Sunday December 27th thru the 31st at the Community Center Gym.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

Families with youth registered in the MAC Recreation District’s winter basketball league can expect rosters and schedules to be emailed by this weekend. Due to an influx in players and to keep teams fair and even, not all requests were able to be met and players will not be able to change teams. Practices and games will be at local 509J school gyms. Practices will begin Tuesday, January 2nd. Games will begin Saturday, January 13th. If you have any questions, email info@macrecdistrict.com pr call (541) 475-4253.