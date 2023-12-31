KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 1, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is closed today for the New Year’s holiday. Offices will be open tomorrow.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting tomorrow at the Community Center from noon to 1:30.

The Heart of Oregon Corp Youth Build program is for young adults between 16-24 years of age who experiences barriers with school or employment. Youth build can help students with credit recovery, earning a GED, high school diploma, or college credits while learning job skills. Participants get paid to go to school while gaining valuable work experience. It offers two vocational training opportunities through building affordable housing or serving in child development classrooms. The first step is to apply online at https://heartoforegon.org/ and sign up for an upcoming Youth Build pre-enrollment information session. The application deadline is January 15th.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more information.

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event on Wednesday, January 10th 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

Senator Ron Wyden will hold his Jefferson County town hall meeting at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:30am.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held on Thursday January 4th, Monday February 5th and Wednesday March 27th at the Education Building. The January 4th session is from 3-6pm. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. You do need to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time. https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.