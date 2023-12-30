KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 31, 2023

Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is this evening at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more information.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.

Senator Ron Wyden will hold his Jefferson County town hall meeting at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, January 3rd at 10:30am.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting on Tuesday, January 2nd at the Community Center from noon to 1:30.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job fair February 19th, 20th & 21st from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.