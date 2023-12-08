KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 9, 2023

The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is today from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free.

The Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Parents/Guardians to shop for a free gift for kids 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday December 14th from 9am – 3pm and Friday December 15th from 9-4. The event will be set up as a store for adults only so Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to take part in new surveys for participants and community members. If you are visiting the health and wellness center, stop on by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.

Building Native Communities Financial Education classes are being held December 14th and 15th at the Agency Longhouse from 10am to 4pm. On December 15th, there will be an Insurance 101 session from 2-3pm that anyone can attend and learn about home & auto insurance. Email or call to get signed up mallory@wscat.org 541-553-3148.

Simnasho’s New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow is on Sunday, December 31st at Simnasho Longhouse. There will be a potluck dinner at 5:30, Washut to open the floor at 6:30 and the traditional powwow, social dancing and games begin at 7:30. Specials are a Veteran’s Honor Dance; Mother & Baby in a Baby Board Recognition; Men’s Round Bustle; and Musical Bench Championship of the World. They will welcome in the new year with a song and new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by the Simnasho Community.

Preparing for Memorials classes are being offered at by Warm Springs Culture & Heritage. Projects could include baskets, wing dresses, beadwork, moccasins, and shell dresses. Classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays December 12th & 14th, December 19th & 21st and January 9th & 11th from 4-7pm. Materials will be provided. Class size is limited and is open to people 14 and older. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

People are invited to make a necklace for a Christmas gift with supplies provided December 12th and 13th from 9am to 4pm and again December 18th and 19th 9 to 4 in the Prevention classroom at the old elementary school. A light lunch will be provided. For more information call Judy at 541-615-0115.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.