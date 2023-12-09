KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 10, 2023

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Preparing for Memorials classes are being offered at by Warm Springs Culture & Heritage. Projects could include baskets, wing dresses, beadwork, moccasins, and shell dresses. Classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays December 12th & 14th, December 19th & 21st and January 9th & 11th from 4-7pm. Materials will be provided. Class size is limited and is open to people 14 and older. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

Building Native Communities Financial Education classes are being held December 14th and 15th at the Agency Longhouse from 10am to 4pm. On December 15th, there will be an Insurance 101 session from 2-3pm that anyone can attend and learn about home & auto insurance. Email or call to get signed up mallory@wscat.org 541-553-3148.

The annual Warm Springs Car Lights Parade will take place on Thursday, December 14th and the theme is Frosty’s Coming to Town. Parade line up starts at 5:00 at the old elementary school and the parade will start at 6.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more information.

The Warm Springs K-8 craft night is on Tuesday, December 12th from 4-6pm. All K8 families are welcome to join for a meal and fun crafts, activities and game.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Monday is Red & Green Day; Tuesday is Christmas Accessory Day; Wednesday is Ribbons & Bows – Native Wear Day; Thursday is Ugly Sweater/Mismatch Day; and Friday is Pajama Day.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

The Cougars Youth Basketball Tournament is December 15th thru the 17th at the Warm Springs Community Center. It’s 10 & Under Coed and 12 and under.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last Minute Christmas Bazaar on Wednesday December 20th at the Warm Springs Community Center.