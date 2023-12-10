KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 11, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Red & Green Day; Tomorrow is Christmas Accessory Day; Wednesday is Ribbons & Bows – Native Wear Day; Thursday is Ugly Sweater/Mismatch Day; and Friday is Pajama Day.

The Tribal Council will be in session today. This morning the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO will provide his update, the January agenda, travel delegations, review minutes and draft resolutions. This afternoon will include enrollments, an update by Caroline Cruz for Health & Human Services and Mike Collins for Managed Care.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays at noon at the Behavioral Health Center. Bring a lunch – light snacks & drinks are provided.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams host Elton Gregory today starting at 3:30. 7th grade games are played at the Community Center gym.

Preparing for Memorials classes are being offered at by Warm Springs Culture & Heritage. Projects could include baskets, wing dresses, beadwork, moccasins, and shell dresses. Classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays December 12th & 14th, December 19th & 21st and January 9th & 11th from 4-7pm. Materials will be provided. Class size is limited and is open to people 14 and older. Sign up by calling 541-553-3290.

The Warm Springs K-8 craft night is tomorrow from 4-6pm. All K8 families are welcome to join for a meal and fun crafts, activities and game.

The Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Parents/Guardians to shop for a free gift for kids 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym this Thursday from 9am – 3pm and Friday from 9-4. The event will be set up as a store for adults only so Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

The Cougars Youth Basketball Tournament is December 15th thru the 17th at the Warm Springs Community Center. It’s 10 & Under Coed and 12 and under.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last Minute Christmas Bazaar on Wednesday December 20th at the Warm Springs Community Center.