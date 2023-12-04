KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 5, 2023

Here is what is on the agenda today for the Warm Springs Tribal Council: This morning’s items are Pi-Ume-Sha Discussion; Cannabis Referendum Discussion; and Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife Agreement with Grand Ronde. This afternoon: Adoption Discussion; and Youth Council.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

Madras White Buffalo basketball teams are in action today. The boys’ teams have games at Caldera High School. Girls’ basketball teams host Caldera with JV-2 tipping off at 4 this afternoon, JV at 5:30 and the varsity girls at 7pm. Catch the girls varsity game live on KWSO.

Warm Springs WIC is inviting folks to stop by and take their new survey. It’s for participants and community members. Go by Community Health to take the WIC survey and receive a complimentary canvas tote bag.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet during lunch tomorrow in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

The commissioned officers of Warm Springs are hosting a Christmas cookie exchange party for veterans and friends at the Health & Wellness Center tomorrow from 11am until 1pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is this Thursday at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

The Warm Springs K-8 craft night is next Tuesday, December 12th from 4-6pm. All K8 families are welcome to join for a meal and fun crafts, activities and game.

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting January 8th. New students need to sign up for one of the many orientations to register for class. You can call 541-504-2950 for more information.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the workday or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.