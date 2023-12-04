Warm Springs Dec. 2024 Events Info

Events and December 2023 Information (you can find the flyers below)

12/7 Warm Springs Recreation’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting is on Thursday, December 7th at the Community Center staring at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join to sing the tree to light, a visit from Santa and a weenie roast with smore delights.

12/8 The Warm Springs Senior Program and Madras Elks Association are taking applications for “Holiday Food Boxes”. For an application, stop by the Senior Building or see Mushy at the Family Resources Center. The deadline for applications is December 8th at noon.

12/9 The 47th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be on Saturday, December 9th from 10am to 4pm at the Community Center. Admission is free. For information on booth registration call contact the Recreation office 541-553-3243.

12/10 A Holiday Gathering for Youth and Families will be on Sunday December 10th at the Agency Longhouse from 4-8pm with Dinner Provided. There will be family activities and a photobooth. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. You should RSVP or be sure to sign in upon arrival.

12/12 The Warm Springs K-8 craft night is on Tuesday, December 12th from 4-6pm. All K8 families are welcome to join for a meal and fun crafts, activities and game.

12/14 Santa’s Jolly Jamboree Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger, will be held at the Old Elementary School Gym on Thursday and Friday December 14th and 15th from 9am until 4pm each day. Parents/Guardians can pick up unwrapped gifts for their children and then wrap them with supplies provided.

12/14 The annual Warm Springs Car Lights Parade will take place on Thursday, December 14th and the theme is Frosty’s Coming to Town. Parade line up starts at 5:00 at the old elementary school and the parade will start at 6.

12/18 Warm Springs Recreation Department’s annual Christmas Indian Night Out is coming up on Monday, December 18th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck meal at 5:15, followed by social dancing and drummers jam at 6pm. It’s open to the community, all dancers and drummers. There will be raffles for prizes and family fun games.

12/15-17 – The Cougars Youth Basketball Tournament is December 15th thru the 17th at the Warm Springs Community Center. It’s 10 & Under Coed and 12 and under.

12/20 – Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Last Minute Christmas Bazaar on Wednesday December 20th at the Warm Springs Community Center.

12/21 Warm Springs Recreation is hosting an Indian New Year walk at noon at the Warm Springs Community Center.

12/27-31 – The Warm Springs Men’s Holiday Basketball Tournament is Wednesday thru Sunday December 27th thru the 31st at the Community Center Gym.