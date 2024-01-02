School threat investigated

Warm Springs K-8 Academy principal Lonnie Henderson sent a message to WSK8 families on Monday regarding a threat against the school that “was investigated and subsequently deemed unfounded.” Henderson said school would resume today as scheduled, and as a precaution, “the Warm Springs police will be present to ensure the safety of students and staff.” The message directed any specific questions or concerns about the situation to reach out to local law enforcement for more information and guidance.

The Jefferson County School District 509J sent out a message to families this morning stating that it is “aware of a threat on social media that is not specific to any school or school district but is being shared widely in the region.” The district stated they have been in contact with local law enforcement agencies and that law enforcement is recommending that school continue as usual. All schools in the district are operating on normal hours today. The notice assured families that “out of an abundance of caution, our law enforcement partners will enhance security measures across all of our schools by increasing their presence.” In a follow up message, the district said that the social media post has caused concern in communities throughout central Oregon and that multiple law enforcement agencies have investigated the post and determined that this was not a credible threat.

According to JCSD 509J, “these types of social media posts often originate outside of our region or area, as did this one. Law enforcement has determined that the social media post originated in Portland.”

The Warm Springs Police Department shared on its Facebook page this morning that their Investigations Team, in conjunction with the FBI, has been “investigating the threat of a school shooting which is circulating on social media” and that “at this time the validity of this threat to any specific school has not been found.” Warm Springs PD asks anyone who has any information in regard to this threat to please contact law enforcement. The WSPD Dispatch can be reached at (541)553-1171.