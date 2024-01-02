KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 3, 2024

Senator Ron Wyden will hold his Jefferson County town hall meeting at the Madras Performing Arts Center this morning at 10:30.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Chili is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

FAFSA Workshops for High School Seniors and Parents and for New and Current College Students will be held tomorrow, February 5th and March 27th at the Education Building. The session tomorrow is from 3-6pm. To learn more contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311. Here is the link to set up an FSA-ID ahead of time: https://studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District will hold a special board meeting tomorrow at 4:30pm at the MAC. The meeting agenda and packet are available online.

Social Dance Class is held on Thursdays from 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event on Wednesday, January 10th 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

The Heart of Oregon Corp Youth Build program is for young adults between 16-24 years of age who experiences barriers with school or employment. Youth build can help students with credit recovery, earning a GED, high school diploma, or college credits while learning job skills. Participants get paid to go to school while gaining valuable work experience. It offers two vocational training opportunities through building affordable housing or serving in child development classrooms. The first step is to apply online at https://heartoforegon.org/ and sign up for an upcoming Youth Build pre-enrollment information session. The application deadline is January 15th.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.