CTWS Cannabis Regulatory Commission Positions Open

The Confederated tribes of warms springs is seeking two candidates for appointment to the Confederated tribes of Warm Springs’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The Cannabis Commission is responsible for regulating tribal owned entities that engage in marijuana and CBD activities. This includes the production, processing, and sale of cannabis products. The Cannabis Commission is comprised of three members, each serving 3 years. Commissioner receive compensation at the set rate that Tribal Council has proposed.

The Cannabis Commissioner must include at least one tribal member and at least one non tribal member.

The following may not serve as Cannabis Commissions:

Members of tribal council

Members of the board of the directors of any licensee or tribally-owned enterprise that engages in marijuana activity.

Employees of any licensee or tribally-owned enterprise that engages in any marijuana activity

Individuals who would not be eligible to receive a permit under WSTC Chapter 743.

To apply , please send a statement of interest and qualifications to any of the addresses below before 5pm January 26th . Please include your preferred contact information.

Email: Office of the secretary-treasurer/CEO

Robert.brunoe@wstribes.org

Cr.begay@wstribes.org

Drop Off: Tribal Administration Building addressed to the secretary-treasurer/CEO

By Mail: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO BOX 455 Warm Springs, OR 97761