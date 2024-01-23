KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 24, 2024

On the Tribal Council Agenda this morning is Public Utilities New Water Treatment Plant, and in the afternoon is 509J Draft Action Plan.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Baked salmon is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

GED class is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. You can still get registered – stop by today or tomorrow from 12-3. Registration close on Thursday.

The MAC Rec District will have a board meeting this evening at 6pm. The meeting agenda and packet are available online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/governance.

Funeral services for Gilbert Duncan Brunoe are Thursday, January 25th. There will be a viewing from 9-9:30am at Bel-Air Funeral Home. They will go to the First Baptist Church, across from the bowling alley, in Madras for services. They will leave to the Agency Cemetery at 11:30 for burial and return to the church for a meal after.

Funeral services for Phyllis Frank-Hannigan will take place on Friday, January 26th. There will be Washut services, one seven at Simnasho Longhouse at 9am. They will depart at 11am for burial at Simnasho Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow back at the longhouse.

The Madras White Buffalo Boys are hosting Molalla tomorrow night. If you can’t be at the game, you can still catch the game live on KWSO. Tip-off is at 7.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking two candidates for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer by 5pm this Friday.

The 509-J School District is conducting an online school experience survey. The district is partnering with Youth Truth to hear what families have to say about their school experiences. It is open through midnight on January 27th. SURVEY LINK

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Due to unforeseen events this past year, the Lincoln’s Powwow committee is stepping back from the official 2024 powwow. However, the committee will help with a smaller traditional powwow this year. The Simnasho Traditional Powwow will be held on February 9th and 10th at Simnasho Longhouse. The Friday grand entry will be at 6pm and Saturday at 1:00. For vendor information, call Sandra Greene 541-325-1839 and all other powwow info email austin.greene@wstribes.org.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. They have extended their closure through Tuesday February 13th. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 13th.