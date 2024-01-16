Winter Storm – Early Closures – Jan. 16, 2024

All CTWS Tribal Offices except essential services will be closing at noon today (1/16/24) ahead of the upcoming ice and snow storm and possible unsafe road and driving conditions.

ECE Families are asked to pick up your children once you are off at noon.

509J schools are closing an hour early today and all after school extra-curricular activities are cancelled.

The Warm Springs K8 will release students at 1:50pm this afternoon. Families with children in the school age program at ECE should call the K8 at 541-553-1128 to let them know if you will pick up your student or what their destination is.

The Boys and Girls Club will be closed today

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow for our area this afternoon. Freezing rain is expected tonight with freezing rain tomorrow morning. Temperatures expected in the lower 40s tomorrow with Gusty Winds at times.

The day use Warming Shelter at the Old Warm Springs Elementary School will be open until 6pm this evening.