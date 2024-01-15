KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 16, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council will hear Branch Updates today. On the agenda this morning: Government Affairs Update; Human Resources; and Public Utilities Update. Scheduled for this afternoon are: Tribal Court Update; and Public Safety Update.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving beef stroganoff from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

GED class is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. You can stop by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12-3 to get registered until January 25th.

Coming up today in Madras High School sports, girls’ basketball teams play at Estacada today. On Wednesday, the boys will host Estacada with JV-2 starting at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and varsity at 7. You can hear a live broadcast of the boys’ varsity match up tomorrow night on KWSO.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held during lunch. Like and follow the “Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union” Facebook page for updates.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosing Elder’s Bingo tomorrow at the Senior Building. Prizes for winners will include home supplies, décor, kitchen items, treats and winter wear.

Warm Springs Community Health is inviting folks to get a body composition weigh-in using their Tanita scale. The start of the year is often a time when people set new health goals and this is a good opportunity to get full body analysis to work from. Stop by the Community Health window at the clinic tomorrow between 9:30am and 4:30pm to do a weigh-in.

The Warm Springs “Point in Time” homeless count will be on Tuesday January 23rd from 9am – 4pm at the old elementary school. Any family or individual that may be experiencing homelessness in any form should participate in the survey. Incentives for participation and a meal will be provided.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.

The 77th Annual Gathering of the Northwest Anthropological Conference will be held March 6-9 in Portland. It’s being co-hosted by Warm Springs GeoVisions and Portland State University. This year’s focus will be “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” Registration is open online at www.nwaconference.com.

It’s wintertime and weather can impact daily life. The Warm Springs Tribes offer an alert system that communicates emergency information to employees and the general public. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation. To participate, we have a link to sign up in a news post at KWSO.org and if you have questions – you can contact the Office of Information Systems.