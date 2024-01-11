Local News

Hello, Miss Warm Springs!

kiandra
11
Jan

The Miss Warm Springs Program is up and running again! Get ready for some royalty Warm Springs!

If you’re interested in becoming royalty, here is a great option for you. If you are 18-24 years old, a tribal member of the confederated tribes of warm springs, and would love to represent our community you’ll find yourself to be a great candidate for the title of Miss Warm Springs! If you’re interested in becoming Miss Warm Springs, feel free to contact Minnie Yahtin by emailing Minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org for more details about the application process or for more information.

