Hello, Miss Warm Springs!

The Miss Warm Springs Program is up and running again! Get ready for some royalty Warm Springs!

If you’re interested in becoming royalty, here is a great option for you. If you are 18-24 years old, a tribal member of the confederated tribes of warm springs, and would love to represent our community you’ll find yourself to be a great candidate for the title of Miss Warm Springs! If you’re interested in becoming Miss Warm Springs, feel free to contact Minnie Yahtin by emailing Minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org for more details about the application process or for more information.