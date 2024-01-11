KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 12, 2024

White Buffalo boys’ wrestlers are competing at the Oregon Wrestling Classic hosted by Redmond at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center today.

For those experiencing Unsheltered Homelessness – you can Drop in at the Old Elementary School Gym today thru Monday 9am – 5pm. Colder temperatures are expected this weekend and so you can warmup during those hours. Emergency Overnight Lodging is available upon request at the Homeless Shelter.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a Polar Bear Party on Monday, January 15th – a no school day. Youth are invited to join them for polar games, prizes and fun in the social hall from 1:30-3:30.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosing Elder’s Bingo on Wednesday next week at the Senior Building. Prizes for winners will include home supplies, décor, kitchen items, treats and winter wear.

Warm Springs Head Start is opening an additional Head Start Program for children who will be 5 on or before September 1st, 2024. Families with children that age, who are not currently in the Head Start Program can complete an application for the new room at the ECE Center front office. You can call or email Laurissa Bellanger to learn more (541-553-3242, laurissa.bellanger@wstribes.org)

It’s wintertime and weather can impact daily life. The Warm Springs Tribes offer an alert system that communicates emergency information to employees and the general public. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation. SIGN UP HERE OR if you have questions – you can contact the Office of Information Systems.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.