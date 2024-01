Frontier Regional 911 has sent a message out this morning (10:24am, Jan 18, 2024)

DUE TO UNPREDICATABLE WEATHER PATTERNS SETTING IN THE AREA, OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS, THROUGH OUT JEFFERSON COUNTY, THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THE COMMUNITY TO LIMIT THEIR TRAVELS ON THE ROADWAYS.

ODOT IS HAVING DIFFICULTIES KEEPING UP WITH ROAD MAINTENANCE DUE TO VARIOUS SLIDE OFFS THROUGH OUT THE REGION AND RESPONSE TIMES ARE DELAYED, FOR ALL FIRST RESPONDERS.