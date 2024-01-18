Thu, Jan 18, 2024 Update – CTWS closing at noon

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closing this morning due to cold temperatures in the building. Families are asked to pick up children as soon as possible, but please drive safely.

Due to falling temperatures and worsening road conditions, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closing at noon today (1/18/24). Closure Memo – 2024-01-18

Roads are icy and everyone should stay home this afternoon and if you are out – drive with reduced speed and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

ODOT: Central Ore.: 9:58am Jan 18, 2024 U.S 26 is closed west of Warm Springs from milepost 100 to milepost 101 due to jackknifed semis. Freezing rain is occurring throughout the area and is expected to continue. Delay travel if possible. More Info Here

Please stay safe.