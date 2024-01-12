Winter Tips for Your Four legged, Furry Friends

As winter progresses, we often just think of how to keep ourselves warm. What about your pets? People may think that they are fine due to the fur that have but that is not the case half the time. Each animal has a different cold tolerance. Some can withstand even the coldest temperature but some might not have that luxury. This winter think about how you can keep you pets safe from freezing temperatures.

Its important to note that outside pets need a shelter too. They need a place to feel safe and secure if its not in the house. Preparing a shelter buying a dog house is a great start. Getting a dog house with insulated wall also help! A heating pad work just as well.

Another step you can do for your pets is making sure that they have water that isn’t frozen. You can purchase heated dog bowls or tank heaters. Livestock will not consume an adequate amount of water if it is near freezing. Making sure your animal is vital for your animals during the winter months.

Antifreeze can be deadly to animals. Be sure that if you’re using antifreeze that you clean up any spills that were made. Also, if your using deicer please make sure that it is pet safe.

Look online for more tips when it comes to caring or different types on animals.