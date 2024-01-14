KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 15, 2024

509-J schools are closed today in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today. The club will re-open after school tomorrow.

For those experiencing Unsheltered Homelessness – you can Drop in at the Old Elementary School Gym today 9am – 5pm. During these colder temperatures, you can warmup during those hours. Emergency Overnight Lodging is available upon request at the Homeless Shelter.

The Tribal Council will hear Committee Reports today. On the agenda this morning – Fish & Wildlife On-Reservation Committee; the Culture & Heritage Committee; and the Education Committee. This afternoon’s reports will be from the Timber Committee; Land Use Planning Committee; Health & Welfare Committee; and Water Board.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a Polar Bear Party today. Youth are invited to join them for polar games, prizes and fun in the social hall from 1:30-3:30.

The Warm Springs Economic Development SOURCE Hydro Panel water distribution will only be from 1-5pm today due to the cold temperatures that could damage the dispensing equipment.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Starting tomorrow, registration forms can be downloaded online. They must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact any board members or visit the Warm Springs Nation Little League website or Facebook page.

Madras White Buffalo boys’ varsity basketball is in action tomorrow night and you hear the game live on KWSO. Coverage begins just before the 7:00 tip off.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Elder’s Bingo on Wednesday at 1pm in the Senior Building. Prizes for winners will include home supplies, décor, kitchen items, treats and winter wear.

Warm Springs Community Health is inviting folks to get a body composition weigh-in using their Tanita scale. The start of the year is often a time when people set new health goals and this is a good opportunity to get full body analysis to work from. Stop by the Community Health window at the clinic this Wednesday between 9:30am and 4:30pm to do a weigh-in.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324 to learn more.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.