Warm Springs “Point in Time” Count

The Warm Springs Point in Time (PIT) homeless count will be conducted on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 from 9am – 4pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary gym.

The PIT Count aims to provide a snapshot of the individuals and families experiencing homelessness in a geographical area over the course of one night. The count happens annually and nationwide.

Any family or individual that may be experiencing homelessness should participate in the survey.

This could be:

Unsheltered locations such as vehicles, tents, RVs without hookups, streets/sidewalks, etc.

Sheltered locations such as a homeless shelter, transitional home, multi-family home, sofa surfing, etc.

Incentives for participation, information about resources and a meal will be provided.