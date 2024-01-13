KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 14, 2024

For those experiencing Unsheltered Homelessness – you can Drop in at the Old Elementary School Gym today and tomorrow 9am – 5pm. Colder temperatures are expected this weekend and so you can warmup during those hours. Emergency Overnight Lodging is available upon request at the Homeless Shelter.

The Sports Agility Training for youth with coach John Charles at the at the old Elementary Gym has been cancelled for today. It will begin next Sunday, January 21st.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed tomorrow. The club will re-open after school on Tuesday.

The Heart of Oregon Corp Youth Build program is for young adults between 16-24 years of age who experiences barriers with school or employment. Youth build can help students with credit recovery, earning a GED, high school diploma, or college credits while learning job skills. Participants get paid to go to school while gaining valuable work experience. It offers two vocational training opportunities through building affordable housing or serving in child development classrooms. Apply online at https://heartoforegon.org/. The application deadline is tomorrow.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a Polar Bear Party tomorrow – a no school day. Youth are invited to join them for polar games, prizes and fun in the social hall from 1:30-3:30.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosing Elder’s Bingo this coming Wednesday at the Senior Building. Prizes for winners will include home supplies, décor, kitchen items, treats and winter wear.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff are working throughout the closure but the public is not allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 1st.