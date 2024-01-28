KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 29, 2024

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509-J schools. School will start 90-minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet at 10 this morning for an I H S Consultation.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs K-8 girls’ basketball teams play at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond this afternoon.

The Madras White Buffalos host the Crook County Cowboys tomorrow night and you can hear the varsity basketball contest live on KWSO. Coverage begins just before the 7pm tipoff.

The MAC Recreation District’s spring youth flag football program registration will open tomorrow. It’s for pre-k through 8th grade kids. They recommend early registration as youth sports programs can reach maximum participants before the closing date.

The Jefferson County Library will bring its architects and owners representative to the Warm Springs Community Center on Wednesday in hopes of gathering community feedback before creating designs for expanding its library building. They are looking for input from people throughout Jefferson County – whether that be frequent users, online resource users, and those who visit the library occasionally or rarely. They would like to know how the library can best serve everyone. Warm Springs community members are asked to attend with their ideas and priorities on Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 at the Community Center social hall. Alternately, there is a on online survey to give input that you can find at https://www.jcld.org/your-opinion-counts

A class teaching high school students how to can salmon has been announced for February 2nd – a no school day – from 9am to 3pm at the Agency Longhouse. Shamona Charley will be the instructor and space is limited. To register contact Jillisa Suppah

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, February 16th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms can be downloaded online www.wsnll.org. They must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact any board members or visit the Warm Springs Nation Little League website or Facebook page.