KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 8, 2024

A reminder to ECE families that today is a training day for Early Childhood Staff and all programs are closed for children.

Here is the Tribal Council Agenda for today – This morning there are updates from Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Trust Funds Administration and Realty. This afternoon there will bea Legislative Update Conference Call, followed by Tribal Attorneys Updates.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting will be held tomorrow at 6pm at the old elementary school.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for live play-by-play basketball action when the Madras White Buff boys host Sweet Home. The game tips off at 7.

There is a Jefferson County School District 509J school board meeting on Thursday. The board will hold a work session at 5:30. The meeting will be held at 7pm or will immediately follow the work session when it ends. The location for this meeting is Metolius Elementary School.

Warm Springs Head Start is opening an additional Head Start Program for children who will be 5 on or before September 1st, 2024. Families with children that age, who are not currently in the Head Start Program can complete an application for the new room at the ECE Center front office. You can call or email Laurissa Bellanger to learn more (541-553-3242, laurissa.bellanger@wstribes.org)

Sports Agility Training for youth will begin on this coming Sunday, January 14th and be held every Sunday afternoon through June 2nd, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff are working throughout the closure but the public is not allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 1st.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324 to learn more.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.