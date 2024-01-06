KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 7, 2024

COCC is offering GED classes in Madras on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays 5:30-8:30 pm and in the Heritage and Cultural building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm starting tomorrow. New students need to sign up for one for an orientation to register for class. Call 541-504-2950 for more information.

A reminder to ECE families that this Monday is a training day for Early Childhood Staff and all programs are closed for children.

Warm Springs Head Start is opening an additional Head Start Program for children who will be 5 on or before September 1st, 2024. Families with children that age, who are not currently in the Head Start Program can complete an application for the new room at the ECE Center front office. You can call or email Laurissa Bellanger to learn more (541-553-3242, laurissa.bellanger@wstribes.org)

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event this Wednesday 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

The next Jefferson County School District 509J school board meeting will be held on Thursday, January 11th. The board will hold a work session at 5:30. The meeting will be held at 7pm or will immediately follow the work session when it ends. The location for this meeting is Metolius Elementary School.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

Fitness classes with Wellness Coordinator Bonita Leonard are held weekdays at the Community Center aerobics room. 6am classes are every Monday, Wednesday & Friday, and there are noontime classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bonita is also available for one-on-one weight training. Stop by and see her, call 541-553-3589 or email bonita.leonard@wstribes.org for more information.

It’s wintertime and weather can impact daily life. The Warm Springs Tribes offer an alert system that communicates emergency information to employees and the general public. To participate, click on the link. If you have questions – you can contact the Office of Information Systems.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. The Museum will reopen on February 1st. Staff are working throughout the closure but the public is not allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations. The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit,” has been extended through March 2nd, so folks can still view the exhibit after the Museum reopens on February 1st.