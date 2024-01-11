KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 11, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. Tomorrow will be the monthly senior breakfast from 7:30-9:30am.

GED class is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. You can stop by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12-3 to get registered until January 25th.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed through Monday and will re-open after school on Tuesday, January 16th.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

The next Jefferson County School District 509J school board meeting will be held today starting with a work session at 5:30. The meeting will be held at 7pm or will immediately follow the work session when it ends. The location for this meeting is Metolius Elementary School.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed for the installation of a new HVAC system. The Museum will reopen on February 1st.

For those experiencing Unsheltered Homelessness – you can Drop in at the Old Elementary School Gym Friday thru Monday 9am – 5pm. Colder temperatures are expected this weekend and so you can warm spring during those hours. Emergency Overnight Lodging is available upon request at the Homeless Shelter.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Polar Bear Party next Monday (1/15/24) 1:30-3:30 in the Social Hall. Monday is a no school day for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting Elders Bingo next Wednesday (1/17/24) at 1pm. You can contact Joni at Prevention or Lovey at the Senior Program to learn more.

If you or a loved one needs help during an emotional crisis or substance crisis. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free professional guidance at 988. Services are free and always available no matter the day.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.