Preparing for Winter Weather

Keeping your home winter safe and prepared

As temperatures drop below freezing, its important to take precautionary steps to ensure that you’re prepared for winter. Here are some tips to help you be prepared for the cold!

One way you can keep your home warm is to seal any holes and cracks. This prevents any warm air from exiting and any cold air from coming in.

Protect your pipe! It is important to prevent your water pipes from freezing. Disconnect all out-door hoses from spigots. Drain the hoses and store them in a safe place. Use faucet covers to prevent your spigots from freezing. For older houses leave your faucets on a slow drip to prevent your pipes from freezing.

Bring in pets during cold temperatures or for outside pets, make sure that they have shelter. Also, for outside pets be sure to make sure that their water does not freeze.

For people that use woodstoves, make sure to remove any flammables away from the woodstoves. In colder temperatures you may keep fires going a little longer than usual.

Be prepared for winter storm outages such as keeping phone and other electronics charged. A battery-powered radio, extra batteries, extra blankets, and having enough food and water for at least three days

Its also a great idea to have a winter toolkit in your house or in your cars such as flashlights, batteries, shovels, extra ice melt etc.

Having Ice-melt is handy for slick drive ways, sidewalks, and pathways.