Winter Storms & Power Outages

More winter weather is on its way with colder temperatures in the forecast for the weekend.

Gusty winds, Ice and Snow can result in power outages.

Be prepared for possible outages by making sure you have your electronic devices and cell phones charged along you’re your back up batteries.

It also helps to have an emergency outage kit prepared if outages are reoccurring. These kits can include flashlights, a battery powered radio, a car charger for phones and other devices, extra food and water, and plenty of blankets.

Jot down the number to call to report an electric outage for your electric company.