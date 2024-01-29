KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 30, 2024

Warm Springs Nation Little League needs coaches. Anyone interested in volunteering will need to complete forms and training. Learn more by emailing info@wsnll.org or calling 541-325-3859.

The MAC Recreation District’s spring youth flag football program registration opens today. It’s for pre-k through 8th grade kids. They recommend early registration as youth sports programs can reach maximum participants before the closing date.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving hearty vegetable beef stew from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Today in Madras High School sports action, girls’ basketball teams travel to Prineville to take on Crook County. The boys will host games with Crook County. JV-2 is at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and varsity at 7. Listen to KWSO for our live broadcast of the boys’ varsity game!

The Warm Springs Sanitation Department is having a public information meeting this evening to discuss the adoption of the Integrated Waste Management Plan pertaining to solid waste on the reservation. The public is invited to give comments and ask questions. It’s from 5-7pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held during lunch. All students are welcome to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, food, raffles & more. Like and follow the “Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union” Facebook page for updates. Contact Jillisa Suppah if you have questions.

The Jefferson County Library will bring its architects and owners representative to the Warm Springs Community Center tomorrow to gather community feedback before creating designs for expanding the library building. They are looking for input from people throughout Jefferson County – whether that be frequent users, online resource users, and those who visit the library occasionally or rarely. They would like to know how the library can best serve everyone. Warm Springs community members are asked to attend with their ideas and priorities tomorrow from 5:30-6:30 at the Community Center social hall. Alternately, there is a on online survey to give input that you can find at https://www.jcld.org/your-opinion-counts.

Tomorrow is the deadline to apply to serve on the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

A class teaching high school students how to can salmon has been announced for February 2nd – a no school day – from 9am to 3pm at the Agency Longhouse. Shamona Charley will be the instructor and space is limited. To register contact Jillisa Suppah.

Due to unforeseen events this past year, the Lincoln’s Powwow committee is stepping back from the official 2024 powwow. However, the committee will help with a smaller traditional powwow this year. The Simnasho Traditional Powwow will be held on February 9th and 10th at Simnasho Longhouse. The Friday grand entry will be at 6pm and Saturday at 1:00. For vendor information, call Sandra Greene 541-325-1839 and all other powwow info email austin.greene@wstribes.org.