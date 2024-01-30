CTWS Integrated Waste Management Plan

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities is hosting an information meeting today, Jan 30, 2024, from 5-7pm at the Agency Longhouse regarding the adoption of the Integrated Waste Management Plan for solid waste on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

This plan and other supporting documentation for solid waste is a requirement by federal agencies in order for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribe to apply and receive federal funds.

This is a public meeting and all are welcome.

PUBLIC NOTICE IWMP solid waste management public meeting 01272024