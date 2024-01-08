KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 9, 2024

Enterprise updates are on the agenda for Warm Springs Tribal Council today. This morning they will hear from Indian Head Casino & the Plateau Truck Stop; Power & Water Enterprise; and Composite Products. This afternoon’s updates will be from the Museum at Warm Springs; Telecom; and Tribal Credit.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving pork chops, mashed potatoes & green beans from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Madras hoopers have games today. The girls teams play at Sweet Home. The Buff boys host Sweet Home. JV-2 plays at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and varsity at 7. You can hear a live broadcast of the boys varsity contest live on KWSO.

A Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting will be held this evening at 6 at the old elementary school.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets on Wednesdays in Room 6. Tomorrow’s meeting will be held after school. All students are welcome to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, food, raffles & more.

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event tomorrow 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed Wednesday thru Friday this week and on Monday next week. The club will re-open after school on Tuesday, January 16th.

Warm Springs Head Start is opening an additional Head Start Program for children who will be 5 on or before September 1st, 2024. Families with children that age, who are not currently in the Head Start Program can complete an application for the new room at the ECE Center front office. You can call or email Laurissa Bellanger to learn more (541-553-3242, laurissa.bellanger@wstribes.org)

Social Dance Class is held every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

The Heart of Oregon Corp Youth Build program is for young adults between 16-24 years of age who experiences barriers with school or employment. Youth build can help students with credit recovery, earning a GED, high school diploma, or college credits while learning job skills. Participants get paid to go to school while gaining valuable work experience. It offers two vocational training opportunities through building affordable housing or serving in child development classrooms. The first step is to apply online at https://heartoforegon.org/ and sign up for an upcoming Youth Build pre-enrollment information session. The application deadline is January 15th.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.