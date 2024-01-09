Tuesday Morning (1/9/24)

KWSO went off the air this morning (Tue., Jan. 9, 2024) between 3:45-4am. We are not sure what has caused us to lose our ability to broadcast but are troubleshooting and hope to resolve the issue today.

Unfortunately, this also means our stream is down. We are planning to change the way in which we deliver audio to our stream this year so we can maintain our online steam when we lose our ability to broadcast. But we haven’t gotten to it yet.

Apologies for not being there to keep you company and share information for today’s Morning Routine…

In other news –

Temperatures are just above freezing throughout much of Central Oregon this morning – with heavy rain and windy conditions expected through tomorrow. Higher elevations and locations where temperatures fall below the freezing mark will see snow.

There is both a Wind Advisory and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Wednesday afternoon. Snow and Blowing Snow will limit visibility for drivers are times, so please be prepared for winter driving conditions. Gusty winds may also bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com