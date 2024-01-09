KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 10, 2024

Warm Springs WIC & Advantage Dental are hosting a Dental Day Event today 8:30am-4pm in the Community Center aerobics room. This visit can count as a quarterly WIC visit. Walk-ins are welcome. Those on WIC who schedule will have priority. To schedule call 541-553-2352. All Dental Day patients will receive free dental supplies and learn some tooth brushing tips and tricks.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session for Enterprise Updates and Committee Reports today. On the agenda for the morning: Warm Springs Local Housing Authority; Warm Springs Timber LLC; and High Lookee Lodge. On the afternoon agenda: Ventures; Range & Ag Committee; and Fish & Wildlife Off-Reservation Committee.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Salisbury steak is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed for the rest of this week and on Monday next week. The club will re-open after school on Tuesday, January 16th.

The Jefferson County School District 509J school board will meet tomorrow. The board will hold a work session at 5:30. The meeting will be held at 7pm or will immediately follow the work session when it ends. The location for this meeting is Metolius Elementary School.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for a boys varsity basketball contest. Madras is hosting Philomath and we will have a live broadcast starting just before the 7pm tip-off.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon starting this weekend, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Warm Springs Head Start is opening an additional Head Start Program for children who will be 5 on or before September 1st, 2024. Families with children that age, who are not currently in the Head Start Program can complete an application for the new room at the ECE Center front office. You can call or email Laurissa Bellanger to learn more (541-553-3242, laurissa.bellanger@wstribes.org)

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information.

Tobacco Cessation Classes will be held on Tuesdays starting January 30th at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras. If you live in Warm Springs, contact Farrellyn Bellanger to sign up at 541-460-1292.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is advertising two positions on its Board of Directors. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by 5pm on January 31st. Submit them in person or by mail addressed to CEO Jim Souers or email them to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

It’s wintertime and weather can impact daily life. The Warm Springs Tribes offer an alert system that communicates emergency information to employees and the general public. To participate, click on the link to sign up and if you have questions – you can contact the Office of Information Systems.