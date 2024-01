Senior Lunch is served Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 12-1pm at the Warm Springs Senior Center.

Once a month the meal is from Breakfast instead of lunch and this month that’s on Friday, January 24th from 7:30-9:30am.

On Monday’s and Thursday – there is Senior Exercise class from 10:45 – 11:45am and participants get a meal following the exercise session.

HERE is the menu for this month.