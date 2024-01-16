KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 17, 2024

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda this morning: Updates from Education; Finance; and Natural Resources. The afternoon agenda has two items: Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises Energy Program; and Power Revenues as Trust.

Warm Springs Community Health is inviting folks to get a body composition weigh-in using their Tanita scale today. The start of the year is often a time when people set new health goals and this is a good opportunity to get full body analysis to work from. Stop by the Community Health window at the clinic between 9:30am and 4:30pm to do a weigh-in.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Baked parmesan chicken is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

GED class is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Education Building in Warm Springs. You can stop by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12-3 to get registered until January 25th.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosing Elder’s Bingo today at 1:00 at the Senior Building. Prizes for winners will include home supplies, décor, kitchen items, treats and winter wear.

In Madras High School sports today, boys’ basketball teams will host Estacada with JV-2 starting at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and varsity at 7. You can hear a live broadcast of the varsity match up on KWSO.

Social Dance Class is held every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is this Friday January 19th.

The Miss Warm Springs 2024 Pageant will take place on Friday, January 26th at the Agency Longhouse. They are seeking candidates ages 18-24. Stop by the Tribal Council office, call 541-553-3257 or email minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org or sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org for an application or additional information. The deadline to for contestants is this Friday.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.