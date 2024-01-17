Ice & Snow Impacts Wed, Jan 17, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is delaying the start of work today until 10am to allow road conditions to improve for employee safety. Those conditions will be reassessed throughout the morning. Bureau of Indian Affairs is following suit.

The Warm Springs IHS Clinic is also on a 10am start time today. Appointment phone lines will open at 10am. With today a Wednesday, patient hours begin at 1pm this afternoon.

The Jefferson County School District 509J and South Wasco County Schools are cancelled today as are all extracurricular activities.

COCC classes starting before 10 am are canceled with the college to open at 10 am.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 424 AM PST Wed Jan 17 2024 Central Oregon- Including the cities of Bend, Madras, Prineville, and Redmond WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will gradually warm from south to north today, starting this morning in Bend before working north through Prineville, Redmond, and Madras. Areas below freezing will see snow, sleet, or freezing rain, while areas above freezing will see rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.