MACRD Board Meeting

There is a public meeting of the Madras Aquatics Center Recreation District Board of Directors today (Wed, Jan. 10, 2024) to discuss a proposed dissolution and reformation of the MAC Recreation District ahead of a bond measure this spring on a proposed levy renewal.

The 4:30pm meeting will be held at the Madras Aquatics Center in Madras. The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss a proposed dissolution and reformation of the MAC Recreation District.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the MACRD Board of Directors will take place.

Any person may appear at the meeting and provide public comment on the proposed levy renewal.

You can learn more HERE