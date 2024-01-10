Local News

Warm Springs Board Opportunities

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising open board positions for Housing Authority, Credit Enterprise, Telecom, Tribal Employment Rights Office, Composite Products, Indian Head Casino, Power & Water Enterprise and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th.   Letters of Interest and Resumes should be submitted to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO.

The WS Economic Development Corporation is advertising two board of directors’ positions for one tribal member and one non-member.  WSED Board Vacancy Notice – Class II Positions 2024

You must submit a letter of interest and a resume no later than 5pm Wednesday Jan 31st 2024. You can drop off applications at the Economic Development building or send by email to Jim.Souers@wstribes.org

Criminal and credit background check will be required for all applicants.

