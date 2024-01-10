Warm Springs Board Opportunities

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising open board positions for Housing Authority, Credit Enterprise, Telecom, Tribal Employment Rights Office, Composite Products, Indian Head Casino, Power & Water Enterprise and the Water Board. The deadline to apply is Friday January 19th. Letters of Interest and Resumes should be submitted to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO.

The WS Economic Development Corporation is advertising two board of directors’ positions for one tribal member and one non-member. WSED Board Vacancy Notice – Class II Positions 2024

You must submit a letter of interest and a resume no later than 5pm Wednesday Jan 31st 2024. You can drop off applications at the Economic Development building or send by email to Jim.Souers@wstribes.org

Criminal and credit background check will be required for all applicants.