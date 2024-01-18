Warm Springs Weather

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

207 PM PST Thu Jan 18 2024

Central Oregon-

Including the cities of Bend, Madras, Prineville, and Redmond

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations and ice accumulations.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com