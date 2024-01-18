Local News

Warm Springs Weather

Posted on by sue.matters
18
Jan

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
207 PM PST Thu Jan 18 2024

Central Oregon-
Including the cities of Bend, Madras, Prineville, and Redmond
207 PM PST Thu Jan 18 2024

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations and ice accumulations.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com

sue.matters