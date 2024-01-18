KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 19, 2024

For senior lunch today, broccoli ham & cheese soup is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is taking bids for the sale of 1987 GMC pumper-tanker. Stop by their office today between 8am and 3pm to fill out a bid form. The winning bid will be selected after bids today.

Madras girls’ wrestlers are competing at the Lady Dragon invite hosted by Dallas. The boys’ basketball teams travel to Gladstone. Girls JV and Varsity basketball squads will host Gladstone at 5:30 and 7. Listen to the varsity game live on KWSO.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for open positions on the following boards: Housing Authority; Credit Enterprise; Telecom; TERO; Composite Products; Power & Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino; and the Water Board. Today is the deadline to apply.

The Warm Springs “Point in Time” homeless count will be on Tuesday January 23rd from 9am – 4pm at the old elementary school. Any family or individual that may be experiencing homelessness in any form should participate in the survey. Incentives for participation and a meal will be provided.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms can be downloaded online at www.wsnll.org. They must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact any board members or visit the Warm Springs Nation Little League website or Facebook page.

The WEDD/WIOA program is providing free wood for elders who live on the Warm Springs Reservation. The program runs on a list, so based on when you call and where you’re placed on that list is when you’ll receive wood. Call 541-553-3324 to learn more.

The OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for Volunteers for 4-H Clubs. Contact Tracy Wilson or Sara Olson with OSU Extension 4-H if you are interested in becoming a leader. You can also volunteer to be one of the guest speakers or help out with one of the other leaders. Your participation and talents can make a big impact.

The 77th Annual Gathering of the Northwest Anthropological Conference will be held March 6-9 in Portland. It’s being co-hosted by Warm Springs GeoVisions and Portland State University. This year’s focus will be “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” Registration is open online at www.nwaconference.com.

The 509-J School District is conducting an online school experience survey. The district is partnering with Youth Truth to hear what families have to say about their school experiences. It is open through midnight on January 27th. Here is the survey link.