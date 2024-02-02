ECE Newsletter – Feb 2024

This month’s ECE Newsletter includes contact information, calendar dates (including Spirit Week and Family Fun events), safe parking tips, a link to the ECE family SWOT survey, Head Start Policy Council Results, and Head Start classroom news.
You can see the PDF version HERE
Here’s a text version – if that’s easier for you to read
All ECE Programs are open on Friday, February 2, 2024. Day Care Programs will be open on Monday February 5, 2024. There is no building wide training day this month.
—
In January we polled staff to get a feel for what they feel our ECE Programs Strengths, Weaknesses,Opportunities, & Threats are.
We are asking families to weigh in with the same feedback. If you can, please visit this link and complete our short survey. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HP7PLWG
Thanks in Advance for taking time to give us your input!
—
There is a Spirit Week throughout ECE the week of February 12th.
Monday, Feb 12: We Love Red Day. Wear red anything!
Tuesday, Feb 13: Mocs & Socks Day. Wear your moccasins or your favorite pair of socks
Wednesday, Feb 14: Hearts Day. Wear anything with hearts on it.
Thursday, Feb 15: Exercise Day. Wear clothes for working out for our FUN RUN!
Friday, Feb 16: Pajama Day. Stay comfy all day by wearing your pajamas to school
—
HEAD START GRADUATION MEETING
It’s the first meeting to begin planning for our Head Start kids who will be moving up to the Big School in the fall. Families can get together at noon for an initial planning meeting on how to celebrate their completion of preschool on Monday February 12 th at Noon. Talk with your Head Start Teacher if you have questions.
—
FAMILY FUN EVENT – WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 21 st
Plans are in the works for ECE Families to come participate in some family fun and learning.
There will be multiple opportunities to learn about program resources, engage in fun activities, take
advantage of information sharing, complete a family engagement survey, put your name in for a raffle,
enjoy some snacks, and take home some food.
There will be two sessions.
- For families who pick up children at 3pm – we have a 3-4:15pm opportunity.
- Then again from 5-6:15pm there will be more Family Fun with the addition of child care.
We are trying this out and hope to plan an event for each month for the rest of the school year – so really need your participation and input. Looking forward to seeing you there!
—
Congratulations to these parents who have been elected to serve on the Warm Springs Policy Council.
Our new Classroom (A5) still needs to take nominations and have families vote and once that is
completed the new representatives will convene for some training.
ROOM A1 – Elicia Hicks
ROOM A2 – Lupe Garcia & Nakia Caldera (they tied twice so both will serve)
ROOM A3 – Jaycelene Brisbois
ROOM A4 – Shaniah Tom
ROOM A6 – Krysta Rhoan
When Head Start began in 1965, its founders understood that parents are essential
partners in educating young children. They felt parents should help decide how Head
Start services can most benefit their family and other families in the community.
Head Start created the Policy Council as a formal leadership and policy-making role for
parents. Today, every Head Start and Early Head Start program must have a Policy
Council as part of its leadership structure. Through the Policy Council, parents have a
voice in decisions about how the program spends money, what children do in their
classrooms, and how the program works with community partners.
Children, parents, and the program benefit when parents take on leadership roles.
Children learn more and experience healthier development at school and at home.
Parents can become more confident, gain skills, and connect with other parents and
staff. Program staff learn about the strengths, interests, and needs of the children,
families, and community they serve.