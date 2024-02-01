KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 2, 2024

There is no school for 509-J students today. The second quarter has ended and it’s a grading day for teachers. There will be no school on Monday for parent conferences.

All Warm Springs ECE Programs are open today. Day Care Programs are open on Monday (Feb 5) as there is no building wide training day this month.

Madras High School girls basketball is hosting Gladstone tomorrow and we will broadcast the varsity game at 5.

The next Native Aspirations meeting will be held on Monday, February 5th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center in the Social Hall. Lunch will be provided

Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Sale is on Friday, February 9th in the Community Center social hall 9am-3pm. The first 22 vendors to sign up will get a table. Sign up by calling 541-553-3243 or stop by the Community Center office.

Due to unforeseen events this past year, the Lincoln’s Powwow committee is stepping back from the official 2024 powwow. However, the committee will help with a smaller traditional powwow this year. The Simnasho Traditional Powwow will be held on February 9th and 10th at Simnasho Longhouse. The Friday grand entry will be at 6pm and Saturday at 1:00. There will be an outgoing queen special, which is a women’s 18 and over short fringe. For vendor information, call Sandra Greene 541-325-1839 and all other powwow info email austin.greene@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Recreation is having an office decorating contest for Valentine’s Day. The theme this year is “Show Your NDN Lov’n for Community Activities.” Judging will begin February 12th and trophies awarded on February 14th.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, February 16th at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

A public meeting to discuss the second phase of the Shitike Creek Bridge 16-inch water main project will be held on February 21st 5-7pm at the Agency Longhouse. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities Department will be seeking funding from the USDA. This meeting will provide an update on the progress and future funding.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open through March 3rd. Registration forms must be completed, signed and turned in with payment in person. For more information contact Edmund Francis, League President at 541-325-3856.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June 2024 and they are seeking applications.