KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 19, 2024

Today is the Presidents Day Holiday and there is no school or work.

The Warm Springs Boys and Girls Club is open will be open 10am to 5pm today. Lunches are not being provided.

The MAC Recreation District will hold a special board meeting today at 12:30pm. They will have the regular board meeting on Wednesday, February 28th at 6pm. The meeting zoom link, agenda and board packet are available online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/governance.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted on kwso.org/.

Dr. Locker is retiring from the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Her patients will be temporarily assigned to another clinic provider while they work to fill her position. Patients should call with any questions, 541-553-2610 and select option 1. Tomorrow from 10am-1pm in Pod A there will be an event to honor Dr. Locker that will include drumming, a time for people to speak and then a light reception.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for our live broadcast of Madras High School girls’ basketball. The Lady Buffs are hosting Crook County at 7:00.

Warm Springs Fire Management will have a job Tuesday & Wednesday from noon to 3 each day. Anyone interested in learning about and applying for jobs can stop by the Fire Management conference room.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets in person and on Zoom. It’s an opportunity to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals, while working together to find solutions that empower and encourage our youth. Join the next group meeting tomorrow at noon at the Papalaxsimisha office, 1142 Warm Springs St. on Campus or at 5:30pm on Zoom. For the link, contact Rosetta Herkshan, Lorien Scott or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Jefferson County Public Health has announced the 2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. Movin Mountains registration, which includes beginning measurements, will be done this week in Warm Springs and Madras. On Thursday and Friday – registration will be taken the Community Wellness Center from 9-6 in the aerobics room. Registration at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras will be on Thursday, Friday from 9-6 and Saturday from 9-3. You need to be at least 18 years of age to participate. There’s a $25 entry fee per person due at registration.