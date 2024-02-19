April 3, 2024, CTWS Cannabis Referendum

April 3rd, 2024, Warm Springs Tribal Members 21 and older are being asked in a Tribal Referendum Vote if they would allow for a Cannabis dispensary to operate on the Warm Springs Reservation and for Tribal Members to be able to purchase, possess and use products made from cannabis.

The referendum election will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center in the Aerobic Room from 8am – 8pm.

Anyone who will be requesting an absentee ballot should make sure the Vital Stats Department has your correct mailing address. You can download a change of address form HERE. Complete the form and return it to the Vital Statistics Department. You can email the completed form to olivia.wallulatum@wstribes.org.

For anyone just turning 21, you should contact Vital Stats to confirm you are able to vote. (541-553-3252)